Remote Dhubri Village Gets Electricity For First Time Since Independence

The villagers of Choto Pokalagi, a tiny hamlet in Assam’s Dhubri district, rejoice today as it marks the first time since India gained its Independence that this village has received electricity. Disadvantaged by its remote location, the village had never been connected to the electricity grid until now.

On Thursday, a joint effort by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) and West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) finally brought electricity to Choto Pokalagi, after generations of its residents never saw a bulb lighting.

Choto Pokalagi is situated near the Assam-West Bengal border in the Dhubri district. The village is geographically very important for India. Administratively part of Assam, the village is surrounded by the territory of West Bengal.

The villagers had for decades flagged their concerns and petitioned the relevant authorities and local representatives, but to no avail. As a result, the residents continued to depend on lamps and other traditional lighting measures.

The village consists of around 120 houses, all of which are now connected to the electricity grid. As they rejoiced in the occasion, the residents termed it a turning point for the development of the village. “We say goodbye to the Hurricane Lamp from today,” an emotional resident said.

The electrification of Choto Pokalagi stands as a milestone in the direction of developing the basic foundation of the bordering regions of Assam.