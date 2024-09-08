CID Assam Captures YBY App Scam Masterminds From Gohpur

In a significant development, the CID Assam has successfully arrested two key figures involved in the YBY trading app scam from Gohpur on Saturday night.
The suspects identified as Aniram Basumatary (38) and Mithinga Narzary (48), both residents of Biswanath Chariali district, were apprehended from a hideout.
The notorious fraudsters had been eluding authorities after allegedly defrauding numerous individuals of crores of rupees through the trading app YBY. They were captured during a night-time raid while in hiding, following an extensive search.
Both Basumatary and Narzary are now in CID custody and will face questioning at the CID headquarters in Guwahati.
The ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the full scope of their fraudulent activities and provide greater insight into the YBY scam.