Citizenship Controversy: Congress Demands Answers on BJP MLA Bijay Malakar

The Assam Congress today staged a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, demanding clarification from the state government and the Election Commission regarding the citizenship of BJP MLA Bijay Malakar of Ratabari.

Addressing the media, Congress MLA from Barkhetri, Diganta Barman, alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is running the government with the support of a Bangladeshi MLA, calling it “a matter of shame for the Assamese community.” He questioned how Bijay Malakar, reportedly a non-Indian citizen, contested elections as a BJP candidate and became an MLA.

“Reports suggest Malakar’s name appears on voter lists at two different locations. He has served as an MLA twice. How is it legally possible for such a person’s name to be included in the electoral rolls?” Barman said. He added that writ petitions filed by Brajgopal Sinha and Bijay Kumar Kanu have prompted Justice Kardik Eke to issue notices to the State Government and Election Commission.

Bedabrat Bora, member of the Pradesh Congress Media and Communication Department, questioned the BJP’s decision to field Malakar, claiming he entered India after March 25, 1971, and highlighted concerns about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The press conference also saw the presence of Congress spokesperson Konkan Das

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi added that both Bijay Malakar and Nihar Rajna Das are currently under scrutiny, and stressed, “Our community and land are not safe in the BJP’s hands.

Also, Gogoi condemned the SIT chargesheet in the Zubeen Garg death case, calling it a “deliberate attempt at character assassination.”

He said the Chief Minister’s aim appeared to be discrediting Zubeen Garg publicly, and warned that no tactic, including potential intimidation of his family and supporters, would be acceptable. Zubeen Garg is Assam’s Kanchenjunga. We will never allow his legacy to be tarnished.”

