Civil Society Calls for United Opposition in Assam Ahead of 2026 Polls: Major Conventions Planned

In a significant political development ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, prominent members of Assam’s civil society have called for a united opposition platform to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A press conference was held on Wednesday at Chandraprabha Saikiani Bhawan, Guwahati, where the upcoming United Citizens’ Transformation (UCT) movement was officially announced.

Advertisment

The event was addressed by noted intellectual Dr. Hiren Gohain and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, who stressed the urgency of building a broad-based, democratic front to resist what they described as "the authoritarian and economically destructive policies" of the current government.

Two Major Conventions Announced

As part of the initiative, two key events have been scheduled:

June 13, 2025: A Greater Guwahati Citizens’ Convention will be held, with over 200 civil society representatives expected to participate.

July 5–6, 2025: A State-level United Citizens’ Transformation Convention will take place in Guwahati, bringing together organizations and individuals from across Assam.

These events aim to foster unity among opposition forces and civil society groups and lay the foundation for a collaborative strategy in the run-up to the 2026 elections.

Key Goals and Agenda

The conventions will focus on four core objectives:

Formation of a United Citizens' Platform: To bring together all democratic forces to safeguard constitutional values and the interests of the people of Assam. Release of a White Paper: Documenting and analyzing the BJP-led government's alleged failures over the last ten years in the state. Publication of a People’s Charter of Demands: Highlighting critical issues such as inflation, unemployment, social unrest, and erosion of democratic rights. Development of an Election Campaign Strategy: A joint action plan for mass public engagement ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly polls.

Civil Society’s Growing Role

Dr. Gohain stressed that the worsening economic crisis, rising cost of living, and increasing suppression of dissent have pushed Assam to the brink of collapse. “If the opposition does not unite now, the people will continue to suffer under authoritarian rule,” he warned.

He added that Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has shown a “positive and cooperative attitude” toward building a united platform. “We are hopeful that all democratic and progressive forces, including Akhil Gogoi, will respond to this call for unity,” Gohain stated.

Echoing this sentiment, MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said, “Unless we counter divisive forces, defeating BJP in 2026 will be impossible. Civil society must be prepared to play a decisive role.”

Assam’s Alarming Political and Economic Climate

The speakers criticized the state government's handling of key issues, citing:

A deepening economic crisis marked by job losses, inflation, and arbitrary taxation.

Erosion of constitutional freedoms , including restrictions on public protests.

An increasing centralization of media and state institutions under BJP-RSS control.

“These conditions demand a strong, united, and people-centric response,” said the convenors, adding that Assam’s civil society must rise above narrow interests and work towards preserving democratic values.

Appeal for Public Participation

Organizers have urged citizens, social groups, and democratic organizations across Assam to join the upcoming conventions and contribute to shaping a collective roadmap for 2026.

“This is not just a political moment — it's a democratic awakening,” said one of the organizers. “Our goal is to ensure that Assam’s voice is heard, its values protected, and its future secured.”

Also Read: BJP Using Law as a Weapon to Silence Assam’s Journalists: Hiren Gohain