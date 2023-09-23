CLP Leader Alleges Fund Misappropriation in Karbi Anglong Through Overlapping & Nepotism

Saikia in a press meet in Guwahati raised serious allegation of misappropriation of public fund through nepotism in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

Citing the publicly available official records, Debabrat Saikia claimed that development projects under various grants had been awarded only among the family members and close relatives of the incumbent Chief Executive Member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang who is a close aid of Assam Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.