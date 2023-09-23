CLP Leader Alleges Fund Misappropriation in Karbi Anglong Through Overlapping & Nepotism

There is rampant corruption and siphoning of public funds through nepotism in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council under Tuliram Ronghang, a close aid of Assam CM, this was stated by Debabrat Saikia, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Assam on Saturday.
Saikia in a press meet in Guwahati raised serious allegation of misappropriation of public fund through nepotism in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.
Citing the publicly available official records, Debabrat Saikia claimed that development projects under various grants had been awarded only among the family members and close relatives of the incumbent Chief Executive Member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang who is a close aid of Assam Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
“A grant of Rs. 100 Cr fund as Special Grant as CM’s Road Improvement Package was sanctioned and transferred vide Hill Area Development. Govt. of Assam [Memo No. HAD.40/2019/83 Dated Dispur, the 28th March, 2019]. The proper due diligence for the award and allocation of work had not been followed and the entire grant was allocated to the below mentioned two entities: (i) M/s Kache Construction (OPC)Pvt. Ltd. – owned by the spouse of Chief Executive of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. It was awarded Rs. 60 Cr project work (ii) M/s Inglong Enterprise – owned by the younger brother of the CEM, KAAC, Mr. Robiram Ronghang. This firm was awarded Rs. 40 Cr. for project work. The mediocre execution of the allocated work show that the intention was to embezzle the allocated funds with complete disregard for public convenience. Even a serious concern and unprecedented instance is that most of these projects were already funded under some other grants, thus there was “overlapping” of works and therefore gross misappropriation of fund,” said Saikia to the media.
Regarding the work of widening with geometric improvement of Diphu -Dillai- Sarihajan road (Birola to Rongplimplam) Length=17.00 km FY 2020-21 Est. Amount Rs. 30,00,00,000.00 (Rupees Thirty Crores) Date of commencement of work: 22-12-2020 and Date of completion of the work 29-12-2020 !!
“If this firm is able to construct a 17 Km road in mere a week time, then this type of engineering technology should be implemented across all road construction projects of the subcontinent,” said Saikia taking a dig at the BJP-led government .