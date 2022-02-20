CM Sarma Announces Lachit Samadhi For His 400th Birth Anniversary

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that a Samadhi of Lachit Borphukan will be built on the occasion of his 400th birth anniversary celebrations this year.

Apart from that, the CM also announced that the state government commissioned the construction of a war memorial on the Alaboi war.

Speaking ahead of announcing the decisions taken in today’s cabinet meeting, CM Sarma informed of the two major decisions of the state government.

He said that the Samadhi will be built over 22 bighas of land.

The CM also said that the legendary military general Lachit Borphukan’s 400th birth anniversary celebrations will be held in Gujarat, Delhi and Mumbai.

He further informed that the construction of the war memorial and Samadhi will be over in a year’s time.

Notably, the Alaboi hill near present day Dadara in North Guwahati was the place of one of the major skirmishes of the Battle of Saraighat, where legendary warrior Lachit Borphukan led the Ahom army to victory against the Mughal invasion.

The decision to build the Alaboi war memorial, remembering the sacrifice of Ahom soldiers who died fighting in that battle was taken during the tenure of Sarbananda Sonowal as Assam chief minister.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of the Alaboi Battle, Sonowal had said that the battle generated a strong sense of nationalism.

He also said that the battle of Alaboi has various facets that can inspire people of all generations.

Like the battle of Alaboi, a strong resistance needs to be created against all unscrupulous elements which are trying to create a deterrent against the tempo of growth and development unleashed by the government in Assam, Sonowal had said.