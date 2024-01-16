CM Sarma Cancels His Programmes in Upper Assam on Jan 18, 19 | Here's Why

It may be mentioned that, according to the proposal of the yatra shared by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will commence at the Interstate border Haluating at around 9 am, followed by a roadshow /public meeting at Amguri Town.

On January 19, 2024, the yatra is slated to commence from Nimatighat and end with a roadshow at Dhakuakhana.