CM Sarma Cancels His Programmes in Upper Assam on Jan 18, 19 | Here's Why
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has cancelled all his engagements in the state on January 18 and 19 in view of the Congress’ 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.
This was stated by the Assam Chief Minister while addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday.
According to CM Sarma, he has cancelled all programmes for the two dates due to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ that is also slated to kick-start in Upper Assam on January 18.
He said that he chose to cancel his plans as a warm gesture towards the Congress. He further stated that he did not want the dates to clash so that the district administrations could be busy with the yatra on the given dates.
CM Sarma said, “Actually Rahul Gandhi is coinciding our welfare dates. It is not we. All the dates were declared before we knew that he would come to Assam. As a warm gesture I have cancelled my Majuli programme so that it does not clash with Rahul Gandhi’s programs and so that the district administration can be busy with his programmes."
He further added, “I have cancelled all programmes of Upper Assam that were slated for January 18 and 19 that were declared one month back. Beyond that I cannot accommodate. Where else will Rahul Gandhi get such a large-hearted government?”
It may be mentioned that, according to the proposal of the yatra shared by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will commence at the Interstate border Haluating at around 9 am, followed by a roadshow /public meeting at Amguri Town.
On January 19, 2024, the yatra is slated to commence from Nimatighat and end with a roadshow at Dhakuakhana.