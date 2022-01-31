CM Sarma Meets RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Silchar

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at the organisation’s Silchar headquarters in the state’s Cachar district.

Mohan Bhagwat, who arrived recently, is on a five-day tour of Silchar in Assam. The CM and Bhagwat met the locals of the area after the meeting was concluded.

The meeting between the two reportedly went on for more than an hour. Prior to CM Sarma’s arrival, security in the area was tightened.

During his visit to Lahkhipur town, CM Sarma announced the construction of an integrated SDO (C) office and a stadium at a cost of ₹37 crore.

The Assam Chief Minister took to Twitter to write, “Happy to announce ₹ 25 crore for constructing an integrated SDO(C) office and ₹12 crore for a stadium during my visit to Lakhipur.”

He added, “A GNM nursing institute will also be set up and a science stream introduced at Nehru College, while the government hospital will be upgraded to a 100-bed Civil Hospital”.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the balance work of Shaheed Nandachand RCC bridge over the Chiri river on Sibpur-Lakhipur road in Cachar, in a bid to improve connectivity.

He informed of it via Twitter, writing, “Ensuring proper connectivity is one of our topmost priorities. I was happy to be present at the inauguration of the balance work of Shaheed Nandachand RCC bridge over river Chiri on Sibpur-Lakhipur road in Cachar, which was stuck for a long time due to the expiry of the contractor”.

In a further tweet, he wrote, "To be completed within the stipulated time for the benefit of all, the project will include approach road and protection work under RIDF XXVII of NABARD, apart from the balance work of the main bridge. We will also install a statue of Shaheed Nandachand near the bridge".