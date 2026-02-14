CM Sarma on PM Modi’s Visit: Assam Infrastructure and Jobs Focus

AssamChief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on February 14, delivered a statement regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam and recent announcements about infrastructure projects in the state.

The CM stated that during the PM’s visit, he would inspect the Jorhat–Dibrugarh highway and witness other planned events. “I want to clarify that I never said the Prime Minister would inaugurate an underwater road tunnel across the Brahmaputra,” Sarma Said.

“As Chief Minister, I proposed these projects and sought the Prime Minister’s support. I also mentioned that if the BJP wins again, there could be a possibility of aeroplanes landing over the Brahmaputra. Everything I said has been duly noted,” he said.

Sarma also added that he has reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing ample employment and educational opportunities for Assam youth.

The CM highlighted that the government has already created around 1.5 lakh jobs and is working to provide an additional 2 lakh jobs. “Our children should not have to go outside the state for Study. We want them to study in Assam, grow, and contribute here in Assam,” he said.

Sarma emphasised that Assam will continue to expand its educational infrastructure, including schools, colleges, universities, and medical colleges, to ensure that local students have access to quality education within the state. “Whenever necessary, we will build more institutions so that our youth do not have to leave Assam. They should live, study, and work here,” he added.