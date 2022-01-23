CM Sarma Orders Investigation Into Nagaon Police Firing

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered an investigation into the Nagaon incident where a student leader was shot at by police during an anti-drug operation.

The investigation will be led by Additional Chief Secretary Pawan Borthakur, CM Sarma said.

He also stressed on the fact that the investigation report will have to be submitted within seven days.

“State police should be a friend of the common people but act sternly against criminals,” he said.

“Simultaneously, strong action will also be taken against police officers who are at fault,” he added.

On Saturday, a student leader Kirti Kamal Bora was shot at by Nagaon police during an anti-drug operation.

Bora was allegedly shot at by the police without any ‘valid reason’ after an argument.

Bora said police tried to frame him. He said that while returning home, he witnessed the policemen thrashing someone when he stopped to enquire what was going on. The police, he alleged, verbally abused him and when he protested, he was dragged from his bike and assaulted.

He was then allegedly shot on his leg. He said, “After I was shot, one of the policemen said that they should have shot me on my chest and killed me”.

Refuting the claims, Nagaon SP Anand Mishra said Bora had attacked the police first, leading up to the incident.

Addressing the media, SP Anand Mishra said that the injured Bora was suspected to have been involved in drug dealing and the police had been sent in civil dress to look into the matter.

He said that Bora attacked the personnel when he recognized them as police officials. “In retaliation, the police team had to fire on the person to stop fatal injuries on the policemen. One of the police personnel is now in a severe condition”, he said.

“We are investigating the matter and further looking into all the aspects in the case. The parents may sometimes be in denial but we need to look at all aspects. Maybe he had started drug dealing newly”, Mishra added.