CM Sarma Proposes Tea Tourism In Assam At Indian Tea Association's AGM

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended the 138th annual general meeting of the Indian Tea Association virtually.
The CM said that the state government was working closely with the association to strengthen the tea industry in the state.
He took to Twitter to write, “Happy to attend the virtual 138th AGM of Indian Tea Association, which has been playing a major role for development of tea industry since its inception. Our government also is working closely with ITA to strengthen the industry in the State.”
CM Sarma also said that during the meeting he informed the Indian Tea Association about the Assam Tea Industry Special Incentive Scheme. He also proposed a move to help 40 tea gardens develop tourist resorts to promote tea tourism.
The CM urged the members of the association to take advantage of the state’s initiatives during the meeting.
He tweeted, “Informing ITA members about ‘Assam Tea Industry Special Incentive Scheme’ and the proposed move to help 40 tea gardens develop tourist resorts to promote tea tourism, I urged them to come forward to take advantage of the state government’s initiatives.”