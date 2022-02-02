CM Sarma Proposes Tea Tourism In Assam At Indian Tea Association's AGM

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended the 138th annual general meeting of the Indian Tea Association virtually.

The CM said that the state government was working closely with the association to strengthen the tea industry in the state.

He took to Twitter to write, “Happy to attend the virtual 138th AGM of Indian Tea Association, which has been playing a major role for development of tea industry since its inception. Our government also is working closely with ITA to strengthen the industry in the State.”