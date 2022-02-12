CM Sarma Releases Helpline Number For Applications Under Mission Basundhara

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday held a review meeting on the progress of Mission Basundhara at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

The CM met with all Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Circle Officers and Circle Officers (Attached) with a view to expediting the Mission Basundhara.

For the first phase of the mission, more than eight lakh applications were received, more than three lakh long-pending land issues of which have been resolved, he said.

At the meeting, CM Sarma unveiled a new helpline number for applications under the state government’s flagship program. The helpline number is 18003452666.

The CM urged for all issues to be resolved before Bihu. Speaking at the event, he said, “Action has been taken against one or two mandals during Mission Basundhara. We received several complaints at these circles”.

He said, “We have tried to work in 10 to 12 departments in the first year. The mission exposed the inefficiencies of earlier officials. Mission Basundhara has shown us a law”.

Urging all circle officers to ensure an end to all land related problems in their regions, the CM said, “We have to end all the problems in the state in the coming four years.”

Earlier in the day, CM Sarma also informed that the Assam government had decided to waive off the requirement to obtain trade licenses to operate small business in rural areas, in a bid to ease the procedure of setting up small businesses.