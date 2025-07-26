CM Sarma Trying to Turn Assam Into Manipur by Arming Civilians: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Assam has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government over its decision to introduce a new arms license scheme, calling it unconstitutional, divisive, and a potential trigger for communal unrest in the state.

In a strongly worded press statement issued on Saturday, AAP Assam President (In-Charge) Dr. Bhaben Choudhury said the decision violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution, as well as provisions of the Central Arms Act, 1959. He warned that arming civilians under this arbitrary scheme could ignite ethnic tensions and severely disrupt the fragile social fabric of Assam.

"At a time when the Chief Minister himself holds the Home portfolio, this reckless move reflects a total collapse of constitutional responsibility," Dr. Choudhury said. “Instead of strengthening policing and governance, the government is choosing a path that could turn Assam into another Manipur-like situation.”

The Assam Cabinet recently approved a controversial scheme to grant arms licenses to “indigenous” residents for self-defense—ostensibly to counter the threat of illegal infiltration by Bangladeshi immigrants. However, AAP Assam sees this as a thinly veiled attempt to communalize the issue and push the state toward anarchy.

“This is not about security. This is about political provocation,” said Dr. Choudhury. “Placing lethal weapons in civilian hands without any legislative process in the Assembly is not only unconstitutional but a dangerous step toward destabilization.”

Demand for Immediate Presidential Rule

Taking the attack further, AAP Assam has called for immediate Presidential Intervention in the state to safeguard peace and constitutional order until the 2026 Assembly elections.

“The BJP government under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has failed to protect Assam’s land, identity, and the rights of indigenous communities. Now they are resorting to armed polarization. We demand the withdrawal of this suicidal policy, failing which the Centre must intervene under constitutional provisions,” the party stated.

‘Who Are the Indigenous?’ – AAP Questions Government’s Vagueness

At a press conference held at the party’s state office in Guwahati, AAP Assam State Vice President Anurupa Dekaraja challenged the Chief Minister to clearly define who qualifies as “indigenous”—the term central to the government’s arms license policy.

“The term ‘indigenous’ remains undefined to this day. If it had been properly defined, the clauses of the Assam Accord would already have been implemented,” said Dekaraja. “On what basis will the government decide who gets weapons? This ambiguity is dangerous.”

She was accompanied by state leaders Jayanta Saikia and Jitu Deka, who also expressed alarm over the state’s “weaponization of identity politics.”

Politicizing Public Safety

AAP leaders alleged that the ruling BJP is using the arms license issue to whip up public sentiments and divert attention from its failures in governance, law and order, and border protection.

“The Chief Minister, instead of ensuring peace as the Home Minister, is now inciting people through provocative political statements and a drive toward weaponization. This is unacceptable in a peace-loving state like Assam,” Dr. Choudhury said.

No Legislative Mandate, Only Executive Overreach

The party also pointed out that no bill regarding this arms license scheme has been brought before or passed by the Assam Legislative Assembly. “Without legislative backing, this is merely an executive overreach—a Cabinet decision with no constitutional or legal standing,” the statement added.

A Final Warning

“The people of Assam do not want another crisis. The government must listen to the voice of reason and retreat from this path before irreversible damage is done,” the party warned.

With growing concerns across civil society and political opposition, AAP Assam’s call for Presidential Rule marks one of the strongest responses yet to the state government's controversial arms license policy. Whether the Centre responds remains to be seen, but the political temperature in Assam is rising rapidly.

