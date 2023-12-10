CM Sarma's Books Unveiled by Assam Governor at Lok Sewa Bhawan

Moreover, speaking on the need of diary, the Chief Minister said that, he took the decision of writing diary taking into consideration the need of the future. Referring to the past Chief Ministers of Assam, Dr. Sarma said that their daily accounts in the form of diary would have been rich resource for the present generation to know about the time and circumstances under which they ruled the state. The absence of written accounts of their daily nuances and encounters as the Chief Minister, sometimes, their image as the Chief Minister is understood quite differently. He said that his diary encompassing his daily accounts as the Chief Minister has been published for the readers to give them a fair idea about the Chief Minister, the institution and their priorities for the people. He, however, said that in view of the secrecy attached with the functioning as the Chief Minister’s Office, the diary he wrote is not a complete one. Referring to the response his first diary received from the readers, Dr. Sarma said that the royalty he received from sale of the diary was given to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.