CM Vigilance Cell Files 156-Page Chargesheet Against Ex-DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance cell has filed a 156-page final supplementary chargesheet against arrested Assam Police deputy inspector general (Border), Rounak Ali Hazarika in connection to the case of disproportionate assets before the court.

In the chargsheet, two others including his family members were also named in the case. Hazarika was slapped with charges under various sections of the IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act as well as Official Secrets Act.

“Upon completion of investigation it is found that Rounak All Hazarika had amassed immovable and movable assets which are disproportionate to his known sources of income which is 182.19%. The prosecution sanction has been accorded and received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and the order has been submitted before the Court,” an official stated by the CM vigilance cell said.

Hazarika was arrested on October 5 on charges of having disproportionate assets. During the investigation, it was found that Hazarika has disproportionate assets of around 164.80 per cent.

"It was also found that Raunak Ali Hazarika, incurred expenditure to the tune of Rs. 1,74,12,974 as educational expenditure of his two children till date. International travel history of Rounak Ali Hazarika, has been collected and it reveals that he had left the country and travelled abroad 9 (Nine) times without permission from competent authority," the cell said in an official statement.