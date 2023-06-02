CM’s SVC Arrests 3 More Persons in SCERT Scam

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) on Friday arrested three more people in connection to the Rs 105 crore-State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam in Assam.
Those arrested include RTI activists Manoj Das, Keshav Gogoi, and suspended Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Bidut Kalita.
All of them were arrested after prolonged interrogation by the CM’s SVC today.
Notably, Sewali Devi Sharma, the prime accused who was previously arrested for his alleged involvement in the SCERT scam, had named these people during interrogation. Following this, CM’s SVC summoned several people for questioning and arrested several persons including Sewali Devi Sharma's daughter, son-in-law, etc. for their alleged involvement in the scam.
Earlier today, CM’s SVC raided the Bhetapara residence of Keshav Gogoi. The sleuths also raided the residence of suspended AAP leader Bidyut Kalita.
It has also come to the fore that the suspended AAP leader had received Rs 8 lakh from SCERT account.
On Thursday, the sleuths of the CM’s SVC arrested one Sonmoni Nath, an employee of the District Institution of Information and Training (DIET) Howly in Assam’s Barpeta in connection to the scam.
Meanwhile, Sonmoni Nath has been forwarded to judicial custody by the court.