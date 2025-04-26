Coal Mafia Crackdown: Congress Accuses Assam CM Sarma of Protecting Illegal Syndicates

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Shillong Sub-Zonal Office, conducted extensive search operations on April 24, 2025, across 15 locations in Assam and Meghalaya, targeting illegal coal mining and unauthorised coke plants. This move follows accusations by Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who claimed the Assam government has been neglecting the flourishing coal mafia operations.

"Despite having full administrative control, both @mygovassam and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have allegedly failed to take meaningful action against the flourishing illegal coal trade throughout the state," Bordoloi stated in a Facebook post.

He further revealed that the Commissioner and Director of Assam’s Department of Geology and Mining had submitted a comprehensive report to the government, highlighting widespread "rat-hole mining" activities.

The report named key syndicate leaders from Margherita, including Govind Chetri, Sunil Gurung, and B. Ganesh. However, despite receiving these findings, the government has reportedly not taken substantial action, drawing criticism and allegations of a nexus between the government and the illegal coal operators.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has intensified his criticism of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of sidestepping the issue of illegal coal mining. Gogoi's attack came after Sarma, in a tweet, defended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amid mounting allegations of ongoing illegal mining operations. In his post, Sarma stated:

"The Congress party today stands thoroughly exposed on the issue of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). On one hand, @RahulGandhi and his camp are relentlessly maligning the ED, calling it a political tool. On the other hand, their own Deputy Leader is busy glorifying the very same agency. This doublespeak reflects the utter confusion and hypocrisy within Congress. In contrast, our position is principled and unwavering — we support all investigating agencies, regardless of whether their actions favour us or go against us."

Gogoi’s remarks gain significance amid reports suggesting that around 1,200 tons of coal are being transported daily from the region, with each truck allegedly paying a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. The coal syndicate is believed to operate through falsified documents and hoarding of undeclared cash, allegedly enjoying protection from politically influential figures.

Further questioning Sarma’s leadership, particularly in his role as chief of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Gogoi demanded immediate action against those involved, including individuals with political links. He also alleged that growing dissatisfaction in Guwahati over unpaid taxes in Dispur might be connected to the illegal mining activities, warning that failure to act could turn the ED into a mere "Extortion Department," echoing allegations related to the misuse of electoral bonds.

Opposition leaders have also called for full transparency and accountability, particularly concerning the local MLA from Margherita, who is suspected of having close ties to the coal mafia.

