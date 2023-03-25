Coir Board Aims To Proliferate & Flourish In Assam, Organises 4-Day Expo

Coir Board, with support from Ministry of micro, small and medium Enterprises has organised a 4 day expo at Jyotichitraban in Kahilipara, Guwahati.

The expo started on March 23 and will end on March 26.

The inauguration took place in presence of D Kuppuramu ji (Chairman Coir Board) and Lakshmanan S, IAS (Secretary, Minister of Industry Govt of Assam) and Jitendra Kumar Shukla (Secretary Coir Board).

The expo aims at promoting Coir and its uses.

Coir Board was set up under the Coir Industry Act, 1953 by the Government of India for the overall sustainable development of coir industry in the Country.

The functions of the Board as laid down under the Act include undertaking, assisting and encouraging scientific, technological and economic research, modernization, quality improvement, human resource development, market promotion and welfare of all those who are engaged in this industry.

The functions mandated under the Coir Industry Act are carried out by Coir Board under the various Schemes/Programmes, including research and development activities, training programmes, extending financial support for setting up of coir units, domestic as well as export market development, welfare measures to the workers etc.

● Coir industry sustains more than 7 lakhs of coir workers, predominantly women, in different States of the country.

● It is estimated that around 80% of the work force in the industry are women and it plays a vital role in rural women empowerment of many coastal districts of the country.

● There are 1570 registered coir exporters in the country.

● The export of the Coir and Coir products from India during the year 2020-21 registered an all time high record of Rs 3778.98 crores with an increase of over Rs 1021 crores from the previous year. The increase in value works out to 37% in comparison with 2019-20 figures. Coir Board is focused to achieve Rs. 7000 crores of coir exports in a couple of years.

● Under PMEGP (Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme), Coir Units have been started started in different states of the country.

● Coir products are eco friendly in nature and gained “Eco Mark” certification by the Ministry of Environment and Forestes Govt. Of India.

● Coir products save environment and help to reverse Global Warming.

o “Coir pith” used to save water

o “Coir Geotextiles” used to save soil

o “Coir Wood” used to save trees and forest

● The Board’s Research Institutes are Undertaking new R&D projects in coir with various CSIR units and Universities, in the field of spinning and product diversification.

● The initiatives of the Coir Board have led to a series of product development and diversification activities that have helped to lauch a number of value added products , meeting consumer needs. New end use applications of coir like the use of coir Gertextiles for preventing soil erosion, conservation of Coir Pith into a valuable biofertilizer and soil conditioner and Coir Garden articles have gained popularity in India and abroad. The growing affinity towards environment friendly products has helped coir and coir products in domestic as well as foreign market.

● In Gujarat, Ministry of MSME has sanctioned following 2 SFURTI clusters with a project out lay of Rs 472.73 lakhs, which will throw open more employment opportunities.

Coir geo textiles protect land surface and promote quick vegetation

Coir board supplied worth of 1.1 crore geo textiles and geo logs to brahmputra board during this financial year 2022-23 for the using of soil control at majuli, assam

Export of coir products has also increased to 434 crore for the year 2021-22 in comparison to year 2020-21 i.e. Rs.378 crores