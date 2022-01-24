Commandos To Be Deployed In Kaziranga NP To Curb Rhino Poaching: GP Singh

Assam Police’s Special Director General of Police (DGP) of Law and Order and the Chairman of Assam Rhino Protection Task Force and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) GP Singh on Sunday informed that Commando Force will be deployed in Kaziranga National Park in a bid to intensify anti-poaching operations.

The Special DGP visited Kaziranga National Park upon the discovery of a rhino carcass. He reviewed the ongoing anti-poaching operations on Saturday and visited the site on Sunday, reported ANI.

Notably, an adult female rhino carcass was recently discovered inside the national park. The rhino is suspected to have been killed by poachers as its horn was missing.

The national park's official Twitter handle posted "Special DGP cum Chairman Assam Rhino Protection Task Force & CWLW reviewed ongoing anti-poaching operation yesterday and visited recent rhino poaching site today.Commando Force will be placed to intensify anti poaching operation. @CMOfficeAssam @gpsinghips @mkyadava @assamforest".