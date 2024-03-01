Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Rise Again in Assam, Hitting Rs 2,003.5 in Guwahati

State-run oil marketing corporations (OMCs) raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 25 from today (March 1, 2024). A 19-kg commercial gas cylinder now costs Rs 2,003.5 in Guwahati's Kamrup Metro district, following a recent price increase.
The retail price of a 19 kg cylinder has risen to Rs 2,243.5 in the Hailakandi district, Rs 2,230 in Cachar and Karimganj, and Rs 2,243.5 in the Barak Valley area, which is reported to be the most expensive.
Similarly, in Assam's hill district of Dima Hasao, the retail price of a commercial cylinder has risen to Rs 2,258.
In Upper Assam, the current retail price for commercial cylinders in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh is Rs. 1853. In Sivasagar, the fee is Rs 1841, while Jorhat and Golaghat have the same rate of Rs 1879.
Interestingly, in the North Assam districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, and Sonitpur, the price of a commercial cylinder is Rs 2030.
According to sources, this is the second time in a row that state-run enterprises have increased the price of commercial gas cylinders.
Earlier on February 1, the rates for a 19-kg gas cylinder were increased by Rs 14.
Notably, last December 1, 2023, oil firms increased commercial gas cylinder rates by Rs 21 across the country; however, on New Year's Eve 2024, prices for 19-kg commercial cooking gas were reduced by Rs 39.50 per cylinder.
Meanwhile, the prices of domestic gas cylinders have remained stable in the state. The Domestic LPG cylinder price in Assam (Guwahati) stands at Rs. 952.