Complainant Raises Alarm Over Fairness in Fraud Case Linked to Dr. Paridhi Sarmah

A new development has surfaced in the alleged fraud case involving Dr. Paridhi Sarmah, as complainant Palash Ranjan Baruah has formally appealed to Assam’s Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh, seeking the re-transfer of the case from Gauri Sagar Police Station in Sivasagar to the Crime Investigation Department, Assam (CID Assam), based in Guwahati.

Baruah had initially approached the CID at its Ulubari office on February 4, 2025, following which CID officer Rupjyoti Nath was assigned to conduct a preliminary inquiry. Based on Nath’s findings, the case was formally registered as FIR No. 08/2025 at Gauri Sagar Police Station. The FIR names Dhrubajyoti Saikia as a co-accused and revolves around alleged fraudulent activities carried out on social media platforms.

In his letter to the DGP dated April 21, Baruah expressed deep dissatisfaction with the local police investigation, citing concerns over its credibility, neutrality, and jurisdictional relevance. He emphasized that the alleged offence originated in the digital space and has broader implications, particularly affecting individuals and interests based in Guwahati.

Given the technological complexity and jurisdictional spread of the case, the complainant argued that the CID is better equipped to ensure a thorough, professional, and impartial investigation. He also described the earlier decision to shift the case to Gauri Sagar Police Station as “arbitrary and misplaced,” asserting that the station lacks the infrastructure and territorial linkage required for such a probe.

Baruah warned of a potential “miscarriage of justice” if the investigation remains under local control, especially considering the influence and profile of the accused.

Citing CID/Cell-VII (A)/ENQ No 04/2025/767 dated March 18, 2025, the complainant has called for urgent intervention to prevent further delays and ensure the integrity of the investigation.

The petition has once again brought attention to the need for jurisdictionally competent handling of cyber-related offences in Assam, especially in cases involving influential figures and digital evidence.

