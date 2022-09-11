Concluding Day of Assam Direct Recruitment Exam Today

The third and final day of the written examinations of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Grade III and IV will be held across Assam on Sunday.

The written examinations for 6000 Grade III driver posts will be held across 87 centres across the state from 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4pm.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place across the districts where the exams will be held today.

However, unlike the previous two exams, the internet services have not been suspended during the exams today.

The students are not allowed to carry mobile phones to the examination centres. Besides this, the candidates will also not be allowed to carry any electronic items such as a smart watch, health bands, electric scanner, Bluetooth devices, microphone, etc.