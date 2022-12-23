Assam Cong Leader Karnendu Bhattacharjee Passes Away

Veteran Congress leader Karnendu Bhattacharjee passed away at the age of 84 at a hospital in Noida on Friday morning.

According to reports, he was a two-time Rajya Sabha Congress MP and former MLA of Southern Assam’s Silchar assembly constituency.

Bhattacharjee was admitted to the hospital for the past several days suffering from various age-related ailments.

He served as the president of Cachar district Congress for almost 27 years.

Following his demise, several political leaders mourned his death.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and said, “Saddened by the demise of veteran Congress leader, former MP and MLA of Silchar Karnendu Bhattacharjee. His contribution to the socioeconomic development of Assam will always be remembered. I fondly recall my association with him. My deep condolences to the bereaved. Om Shanti!.”