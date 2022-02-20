Assam: Cong MP Abdul Khaleque Demands Inner Line Permit for State

Congress MP from Assam’s Barpeta Abdul Khaleque on Sunday raised the issue of Inner Line Permit (ILP). Khaleque said that just like some other states in the Northeast, Assam also should have ILP.

Khaleque said, “I believe that this demand should be fulfilled. Assam just like Arunachal or Manipur should have ILP.”

He added that the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, is still opposed by the people of Assam and it should never be imposed in any part of the state.

The Congress MP further demanded 80 per cent reservation in both government and private-sector jobs in Assam.

He said, “The youth in Assam needs to be given the first preference for any job in the state, and the government needs to bring in a system of 80 per cent reservation for doing so”.