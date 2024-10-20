Congress Announces Candidates for Upcoming Assam Bypolls

The Congress Party has officially unveiled its candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Assam, set to take place on November 13.
The announcement was made on Sunday, detailing the party's nominees for four assembly constituencies: Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, and Samaguri.
The candidates selected are Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha for Dholai, Sanjib Warle for Sidli, Brajenjit Sinha for Bongaigaon, and Tanzil Hussain for Samaguri.
It is important to note that the nomination for Behali remains pending, as the party continues to finalize its strategy.
This announcement follows the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) reveal of its candidates on Saturday. The BJP has nominated Diplu Ranjan Sarma for Dholai, Nihar Ranjan Das for Samaguri, and Diganta Ghatowar for Behali.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared the by-election dates for Assam and several other regions. Voting will occur on November 13, with results expected to be announced on November 23.
The five assembly seats up for election—Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri—became vacant earlier this year due to several MLAs transitioning to parliamentary roles after the Lok Sabha elections.
This includes two MLAs from the ruling BJP, one from the opposition Congress, and one each from alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL). As the political landscape heats up in Assam, all eyes are now on the forthcoming by-polls and the strategies employed by the various parties.