“Congress Cannot Shake BJP Even an Inch,” Says MLA Padma Hazarika

Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, senior BJP leader and influential MLA of Sootea constituency, Padma Hazarika, on Sunday asserted that the Congress party has no political standing in the constituency, regardless of the stature of its leaders.

Addressing a massive public rally at Gor Mara Gaonin Chariduar area of Sonitpur district, Hazarika said, “Even if Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, or the biggest leaders of Congress campaign here, they cannot shake BJP even an inch in.”

The BJP officially sounded its election bugle in the Naduar constituency for the first time with a large-scale motorcycle rally, marking an aggressive start to its campaign ahead of the crucial 2026 elections.

The public meeting witnessed the presence of nearly 10,000 people. On the occasion, the MLA also launched a video campaign song aimed at energising party workers and supporters for the upcoming polls.

Significantly, the event also saw a major political shift, with around 200 people from the Congress and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) joining the BJP, further strengthening the party’s grassroots presence in the constituency.

