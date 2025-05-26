“Congress Is Bound to Sink, and So Is Gaurav Gogoi”: Assam CM Predicts Collapse

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, raised concerns over the high transportation costs of goods entering Assam, which he said is contributing to inflation in the region. “I have urged the Centre to provide special concessions to reduce these transportation expenses,” Sarma stated, calling for urgent support to boost logistics and supply chain efficiency in the Northeast.

Assam’s Model on Child Marriage Lauded

During his address, Sarma also showcased Assam’s success in curbing child marriage, which was discussed at the summit as a model for other states to follow. He added that he had recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue of illegal infiltration, and also held talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as part of ongoing central-state coordination.

Sarma Launches Sharp Attack on Congress

Sharpening his political offensive, Sarma accused the Congress party of adopting a “pro-Pakistan” ideology, saying, “People from humble backgrounds cannot progress in Congress politics. Only those with ‘blue blood’ are given importance.” Recalling a past interaction with Dilip Saikia and Bhupen Kumar Borah, he said, “I warned Borah back in April-May that he would soon be sidelined.”

Explosive Allegations Against Gaurav Gogoi

Escalating his charges, the Assam CM claimed that APCC's newly appointed President Gaurav Gogoi and the party are “on the verge of sinking.” He cited Ripun Bora’s revelations as evidence, stating:

“Ripun Bora admitted that Gaurav Gogoi’s family comprises four members—three of whom are not Indian citizens. On September 10, I will disclose why they are not Indian citizens.”

Sarma further alleged, “Bora also said that Gaurav Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth Gogoi received salaries from the Pakistani government. My information is that she was paid by a Pakistani NGO linked to the ISI. That’s extremely serious. Pakistan does not fund anyone in India without espionage or subversive intent.”

Citizenship & Infiltration Concerns

The Chief Minister warned that “three out of four people involved in certain matters are not Indian citizens,” hinting at a broader illegal infiltration threat. “People earlier thought I was exaggerating, but now they are seeing the truth,” he said.

Sarma questioned Gaurav Gogoi’s loyalty to India, asking, “Whose interests is he serving as an MP? All will be revealed on September 10.”

Past Suspicions, Tarun Gogoi’s Role

The CM also revealed that his suspicions dated back to 2011, after a visit to Israel. “That’s when I started keeping my distance from Gaurav Gogoi. I had even informed then CM Tarun Gogoi, who later took an eight-day leave to travel to England to probe the matter,” Sarma disclosed. He added, “Even though Tarun Gogoi’s daughter lives in the U.S., we never raised questions about her.”

Congress’ 'Knockout Punches' Dismissed

Sarma dismissed the Congress party’s recent rhetoric, saying, “All this talk of knockout punches is meaningless. The people of India may forgive many things, but they will never forgive any association with Pakistan.”

Strategic Push: Bangladesh’s 'Chicken Necks'

On a strategic note, Sarma proposed using Bangladesh’s geographical vulnerabilities to India’s advantage. “We can develop maps that include Bangladesh’s two 'chicken necks'—one from the Rangpur side, which is industrialized, and the other through the Chittagong Port, their economic nerve centre. If India has a chicken neck, Bangladesh has two. There should be no blackmail over this matter,” Sarma asserted.

