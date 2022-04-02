Congress Leader Manoj Dhanowar Tenders Resignation

In yet another blow to Congress, a leader resigned from the party. Manoj Dhanowar, who was the INC candidate from Lahowal constituency in 2021 assembly elections, tendered his resignation from the party.

Dhanowar tendered his resignation as the Chairman of Tea and Ex-Tea Mazdoor Congress. He is the son of former minister, senior Congress leader Rameshwar Dhanowar.

In his resignation letter to the APCC President Bhupen Borah, Dhanowar said that he has resigned for some personal reason.

Manoj Dhanowar tendered his resignation expressing dissatisfaction over the party. He also compared the party with a disoriented boat.

He further stated, “Although I had resigned from the post of the Chairman, Tea & Ex Tea Mazdoor Congress, but on the insistence of our leaders , I thought things will change for better. But today I am feeling like sailing on a boat without any direction. Feeling sad to leave the Congress Party with which not only me, but also my father had been associated for more than 4 decades. That is the need of the hour.”

