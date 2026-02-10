Congress Leaders File FIR At Dispur Police Station, Demand CM Sarma’s Arrest

In connection with the incident, an FIR was formally lodged at Dispur Police Station bearing the signatures of MLAs Diganta Barman and Sibamoni Bora.

At the time of filing the complaint, the two legislators were accompanied by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Media Department Chairman Bedabrata Bora and State Coordinator Gopal Sharma, lending organisational backing to the move.

Following the registration of the case, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee intensified its attack on the state government, demanding the immediate arrest of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with the matter.

The Congress party maintained that the seriousness of the allegations warranted prompt legal action and asserted that no individual, regardless of position, should be above the law.