Congress MLA Served Show-Cause Notice, Responds: ‘Why Me?’

Rupahihat Congress MLA Nurul Huda has responded to the show cause notice issued by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), denying any involvement in anti-party activities. Speaking on the matter, he asserted, "I have not engaged in any anti-party activities for which the party should serve me a show-cause notice."

The Congress legislator maintained that he was ready to respond if required, stating, "If I am served a show-cause notice, I am ready to respond, as I have neither made any anti-party remarks nor raised any allegations."

Commenting on the APCC leadership, he remarked, "Our party will only grow stronger as our leaders have traveled to Ahmedabad."

Expressing his commitment to the party, Huda emphasized the importance of MLAs remaining in their constituencies ahead of the Panchayat elections. "I have full faith and confidence in the party. Ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections, I had stated that the presence of MLAs among aspiring candidates would boost their morale," he said.

Huda also highlighted alleged threats faced by Congress candidates, saying, "Candidates have been facing various threats and intimidations. That is why I had mentioned that all MLAs should remain present in their respective constituencies." He further dismissed the need for a show-cause notice, asserting, "There is no reason for me to be served a show-cause notice on this matter."

Additionally, he informed that nearly 30 party-appointed advocates have been arranged to assist Congress candidates in filing their nomination papers.

However, earlier, Huda was seen making a statement in a taunting tone, indirectly criticizing party leaders. "Leaders who are outside the state at a time when Panchayat elections are nearby, they know they will win the elections, thus, they are not giving their time to campaigns. It’s good they are on a tour outside the state, no problem in that. They will travel, eat, and enjoy. They have confidence, but I don’t have that confidence. Thus, I have canceled my ticket for the AICC meet, even though I was invited. I have to visit my wards for the upcoming Panchayat elections. I am a normal public representative, not like a state or national leader," he remarked.

APCC Show-Cause Notice

Earlier in the day, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee issued a show-cause notice to Huda, citing his recent remarks as contradictory to the party's interests. The notice stated, “A news item published in various news channels and a daily Assamese newspaper has drawn the attention of the President, Assam PCC, Bhupen Kumar Borah. The President, Assam PCC, along with the ACLP leader, Deputy Leader CPP, Congress MP/MLAs from Assam, and several AICC members, are currently in Ahmedabad to attend the highest body of AICC, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on 8th April 2025 and the AICC session on 9th April 2025.

It further added, “This year’s CWC meeting and AICC session hold special significance, as they mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s presidency of the AICC and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Assam PCC has decentralized the process of issuing party tickets to aspiring candidates for the upcoming Panchayat Elections, with APCC observers entrusted to oversee the process. However, your recent statement, as reported, appears to contradict the spirit and interests of the Congress Party. The President, Assam PCC, has expressed his displeasure. He has also recalled your earlier statements against the AICC Leaders. You are therefore requested to promptly submit a written explanation to the Hon'ble President, Assam PCC, clarifying the reasons for your adverse comments.”

As the political developments unfold, all eyes are now on Huda’s response to the APCC's notice and the party’s next course of action.

