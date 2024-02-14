Congress MLA Steps Down as Working President Amid Speculation of Party Exit; Open Support to BJP Emerges

Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has stepped down as the working president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) amid speculation that he will quit the party.
In a letter to the APCC Chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, the North Karimganj Legislator said, "I do hereby resign from the post of Working President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect and continue the work only as Primary member Of the Congress party. This is for favour of your kind information & necessary action."
Along with Purkayastha, Congress MLA from Mangaldoi Basanta Das also addressed a press conference and expressed their open support to the BJP government by staying in the Congress.
MLA Basanta Das said at the press conference that he would extend all cooperation to the government in the coming days along with Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha.
It is worth noting here that the two Congress MLAs were reportedly preparing to join the BJP after consulting with the chief minister. To some extent, the two MLAs proved the rumours true by openly announcing their support for the government even though they will be in opposition in the coming days.
Earlier in the year 2022, Shashikant Das, the Congress MLA from Raha, had previously deepened his closeness to the BJP by remaining in the Congress.
The Congress had suspended MLA Sashikanta Das, who had stirred a controversy by touching the feet of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita.
Das, a legislator from Raha in central Assam, had said in his reply to the party’s showcause notice that he will support the BJP-led government from within the Congress to usher in development in his constituency.
Meanwhile, there is another speculation that few more Congress MLAs might show 'open support' to the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA Government in Assam.
Reacting to this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "This is good news for us. Two members of Congress have expressed confidence in the prime minister's leadership and endorsed the work of our government. This will give us the strength to serve the people. We welcome them both. The development of Karimganj and Mangaldoi would be more dynamic."
The Chief Minister further stated that even if an MLA is in opposition, development can still occur. But if the Congress decides that its MLAs will not be able to meet with the minister, how will development proceed?
"A few more Congress MLAs will express their open support for us. You'll find out about it in due time. Earlier, MLA Sashikanta Das and MLA Siddeque Ahmed had expressed their support to us by remaining in Congress. I would want to clarify that no Congress MLAs are currently joining BJP," added CM Sarma.