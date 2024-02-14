Congress MLA Steps Down as Working President Amid Speculation of Party Exit; Open Support to BJP Emerges

Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has stepped down as the working president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) amid speculation that he will quit the party.

In a letter to the APCC Chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, the North Karimganj Legislator said, "I do hereby resign from the post of Working President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect and continue the work only as Primary member Of the Congress party. This is for favour of your kind information & necessary action."