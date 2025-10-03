Congress Rejects Claims Linking Shyamkanu’s Lawyer to Party

The Congress party has dismissed reports circulating across certain media portals and by a section of journalists that claim the advocate representing Shyamkanu Mahanta is a Congress member.

In a statement, the party clarified that the individual in question, Advocate Raj Kamal, is not affiliated with the Indian National Congress and is pursuing the litigation independently.

The statement further highlighted Raj Kamal’s professional background. In the past, he has worked alongside BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and assisted senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, who served as Attorney General of India between 2014 and 2017.

The party claims that Raj Kamal held the position of Deputy Advocate General of Punjab from July 2017 to September 2021, during the tenure of then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Notably, Amarinder Singh later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress emphasized that attempts to link the advocate with the party were misleading and factually incorrect.