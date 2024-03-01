"Congress Will Be Segregated, There Will Be No National Leadership," Claims Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his firm belief in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surpassing the significant milestone of 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections.
During a press conference held at Basistha in Guwahati, CM Sarma emphatically declared the impending relegation of the Congress party to the annals of history, asserting that it would fragment into various regional entities, thereby diminishing its national stature irreversibly.
"Congress is bound to be history. Congress will be segregated into various regional parties. The national status of Congress will diminish after this election because the NDA is heading to a 400-plus victory," CM Sarma said.
"There is no option. The workers will be completely demoralized. Congress will be segregated, there will be no national leadership and Congress will be fragmented into a state regional organization," he added.
Moreover, CM Sarma unveiled the finalized seat-sharing arrangement for Assam, whereby the BJP would vie for 11 out of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, with its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) contesting in Barpeta and Dhubri seats (AGP), and Kokrajhar seat (UPPL).
Confident in the NDA's sweeping victory, he expressed assurance in securing triumph on all 11 seats allocated to the BJP. Concurrently, the political landscape witnessed significant defections from the Congress camp, with notable figures like Rana Goswami and Kamakhya Dey Purkayastha joining the BJP fold, bolstering the state government's ranks.
Earlier, two Congress MLAs Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed had extended their support to the state government.
This trend of defections, underscored by the BJP's assertion of attracting more Congress members in the ensuing days, underscores a paradigm shift in Assam's political dynamics, auguring a challenging electoral landscape for the Congress party.