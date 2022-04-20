Cop Dead, 3 Others Injured After Being Hit By BTR Chief Pramod Boro's Convoy

One policeman was killed and three others were injured after being hit by BTR Chief Pramod Boro’s convoy in Assam’s Rangia.

According to reports, the accident took place in 11th mile of Rangia while enroute from Tamulpur.

The escort vehicle reportedly lost control and fell into a ditch.

The deceased policeman has been identified as Raju Kalita.

The three critically injured were identified as Brojen Rajbongshi, Utpal Patgiri and Prakash Boro. They have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.