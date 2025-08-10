Corruption Alleged as Historic Maidams in Assam's Tingkhong Face Neglect

Allegations of corruption have surfaced over the ongoing construction of the boundary wall at the historic ‘Bor Meslow’ and ‘Saru Meslow’ maidams of Tingkhong in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

The charges have been reportedly levelled jointly by the Bir Lachit Sena Lengeri Regional Committee and the Lengeri Regional Students’ Union.

According to the organisations, the Tai Ahom Development Council had allocated nearly ₹40 lakh in the 2023–24 financial year for the preservation and beautification of the maidam premises. The two maidams, located at Garuhora village in Lengeri, are important historical sites linked to Ahom heritage.

However, the contractor entrusted with the work is accused of misusing the funds. The organisations allege that instead of building the boundary wall from scratch, the contractor placed a new beam over the old one and used substandard materials, including rusted iron rods, in the pillars.

They further claim that although a local construction committee was initially formed with residents’ participation, the contractor carried out the work without informing them or sharing the project estimate, bypassing community oversight.

Condemning the alleged poor-quality work, the organisations have demanded strict action against the contractor, including blacklisting him from future government projects.