“Corruption and Scams Are Known to the People,” Gaurav Gogoi Targets Assam CM

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi Today launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing the BJP-led state government of large-scale corruption, scams and handing over valuable state land to corporate groups.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi claimed that under the present government, Assam’s land and resources were being transferred to big corporate houses at the cost of public interest. He alleged that corruption and scams had become widespread during the tenure of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s rule, the land of Assam is being given away to corporate groups. His involvement in corruption and scams is already known to the people of the state,” Gogoi said. He added that Congress workers would launch a door-to-door campaign to inform citizens about what he described as growing corruption under the BJP government.

The Congress leader also alleged that illegal syndicates were flourishing across the state during the current administration’s tenure. Using a strong metaphor to underline his criticism, Gogoi said that even cows were not safe in cowsheds, suggesting a breakdown of governance.

“Cows are going missing from cowsheds. Coal and sand syndicates have increased, and Himanta Biswa Sarma has been involved in all these syndicates,” he alleged.

Gogoi said the Congress party would intensify its campaign against the state government in the coming days and raise these issues more aggressively before the public.

Also Read: Ahead of Polls, Assam Congress Leaders Meet Central Leadership in Delhi