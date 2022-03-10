Counting of Votes Begins for Majuli By-polls

Counting of votes of by-polls for 99 Majuli (ST) constituency began at 8 AM on Thursday.

Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Nitin Khade reviewed Counting arrangements with the DEO of Majuli.

He directed that all laid down instructions of the Commission must be adhered to. He also directed that compliance with COVID guidelines must be ensured at each counting hall.

Accordingly, the concerned DEO has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and safe counting in Majuli LAC.

Foolproof security measures have been arranged to ensure the smooth conduct of the counting process. Three-layer security arrangements are made in the counting centre.

The Commission has designated RO and AROs for the purposes of counting.

The result of every round will be available at the ECI website https://results.eci.gov.in.

The by-election to the constituency was necessitated after former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal resigned from the assembly.

The ruling BJP's candidate Bhuban Gam, the Assam Jatiya Parishad nominee Chittaranjan Basumatary and Bhaity Richong of the SUCI(C) are in the fray for the by-election.

A moderate turnout of about 65% was recorded in the by-election held on March 7.

However, a high voter turnout of 79.31% was recorded in the last assembly polls in Majuli.

Also Read: US Man Who Got Pig Heart Transplant Dies





