Covert Deal of NDPS Foiled in Assam’s South Salmara, 2 Drug Peddlers Held from M’laya

Accordingly, on Saturday morning, the STF team started their journey from Guwahati to Mancachar area of Dist.- South Salmara-Mankachar and apprehended two drugs peddlers, namely, 1)Aziz Miya (32 yrs), son of Lt. Ghulam Mustafa, village Lukai char, PS-Mahendraganj, Dist .-Ampati, Meghalya and 2) Niwar Marak, son of Ludel sangma of village- Dingmangpara, PS- Mahendraganj, Dist- Ampati, Meghalaya from Kuchnimara, PS-Mankachar at 4 PM on Sunday.