Covert Deal of NDPS Foiled in Assam’s South Salmara, 2 Drug Peddlers Held from M’laya

Acting upon a source input on covert deal of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in South Salmara, a team from STF, Assam launched an operation to foil the deal by apprehending the drug peddlers.
Accordingly, on Saturday morning, the STF team started their journey from Guwahati to Mancachar area of Dist.- South Salmara-Mankachar and apprehended two drugs peddlers, namely, 1)Aziz Miya (32 yrs), son of Lt. Ghulam Mustafa, village Lukai char, PS-Mahendraganj, Dist .-Ampati, Meghalya and 2) Niwar Marak, son of Ludel sangma of village- Dingmangpara, PS- Mahendraganj, Dist- Ampati, Meghalaya from Kuchnimara, PS-Mankachar at 4 PM on Sunday.
These drug peddlers are also involved in snatching money in the pretext of delivering drugs.
The arrested persons have been handed over to the local police of Mankachar PS for registering a case in order to intitiate lawful actions against them.