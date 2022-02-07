COVID-19 Assam: 557 New Cases, 10 Deaths

Assam on Monday reported 557 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 7,088. The positivity rate stood at 1.55 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 1,813 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 10 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 35,952 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (116), Goalpara (39), Jorhat (31), Golaghat (28).

The 10 deaths were recorded from Golagat (2), Kamrup Metro (2), Darrang (1), Dibrugarh (1), Morigaon (1), Lakhimpur (1), Sivasagar (1), Sonipur (1).

The overall COVID-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,21,937 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,06,931. The recovery rate stood at 97.92 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,571 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.91 percent.