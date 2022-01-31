COVID-19: Assam Logs 1,811 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 4.66 %

Assam on Monday reported 1,811 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 20,627. The positivity rate has reached to 4.66 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 3,613 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while 19 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 38,837 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (389), Golaghat (106), Lakhimpur (93), and Kamrup Rural (75).

The district wise deaths are – Dibrugarh (3), Jorhat (3), Cachar (2), Darrang (2), Tinsukia (2), Baksa (1), Barpeta (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Majuli (1), and Udalguri (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,16,406 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,87,971. The recovery rate stood at 96.03 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,461 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.90 percent.