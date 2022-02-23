COVID-19: Assam Logs 25 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.61 %

Assam on Wednesday reported 25 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 344. The positivity rate stood at 0.61 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 95 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 4,098 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (11), Sonitpur (3), Barpeta (2), and Golaghat (2).

The two deaths recorded today were reported from Kamrup Metro and Sonitpur.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24,038 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,15,710. The recovery rate stood at 98.85 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,637 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.