COVID-19: Assam Logs 47 New Cases, Positivity Rate Drops To 0.62 %

Assam on Thursday reported 47 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,132. The positivity rate has further dropped to 0.62 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 419 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and four deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 7,628 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (15), Goalpara (4), Jorhat (4), and Dhemaji (3).

The four deaths recorded today were reported from Darrang (1), Goalpara (1), Nagaon (1), and Sonitpur (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,23,861 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,14,759. The recovery rate stood at 98.74 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,623 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.91 percent.