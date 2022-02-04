COVID-19: Assam Logs 739 New Cases, Positivity Rate Dips To 2.67 %

Assam on Friday reported 739 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 11,942. The positivity rate has further dipped to 2.67 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 2,568 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 15 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 27,729 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (165), Jorhat (59), Lakhimpur (54), and Golaghat (53).

The 15 deaths recorded today were reported from Jorhat (3), Kamrup Mettro (3), Golaghat (2), Sivasagar (2), Sonipur (2), Charaideo (1), Nalbari (1), and Tinsukia (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,20,678 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,00,856. The recovery rate stood at 97.25 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,533 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.91 percent.