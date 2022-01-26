COVID-19: Assam Reports 21 Deaths, 1,951 New Cases

Assam on Wednesday reported 1,951 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 36,063. The positivity rate further surged to 9.85 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 7,365 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while 21 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 19,803 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (442), Jorhat (139), Lakhimpur (91), and Dibrugarh (87).

The district wise deaths are – Kamrup Metro (7), Dibrugarh (4), Barpeta (2), Sonipur (2), Cachar (1), Golaghat (1), Jorhat (1), Karimganj (1), Nagaon (1), and Tinsukia (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,04,853 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,61,084. The recovery rate stood at 93.79 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,359 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.90 percent.