COVID-19: Assam Reports 2,277 New Cases, 13 Deaths

Assam on Sunday reported 2,277 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 43,816. The positivity rate further surged to 12.57 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 6,118 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while 13 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 18,117 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (771), Dibrugarh (140), Jorhat (111), and Morigaon (84).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,92,811 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,41,347. The recovery rate stood at 92.57 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,301 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.91 percent.