COVID-19: Assam Reports 3,677 New Cases, 20 Deaths

Assam on Thursday reported 3,677 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 35,175. The positivity rate further surged to 8.28 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 4,545 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while 20 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 44,389 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (768), Kamrup Rural (180), Goalpara (175), Golaghat (168).

The district wise deaths are – Udalguri (3), Biswanath (2), Darrang (2), Karimganj (2), Sonitpur (2), Tinsukia (2), Barpeta (1) Cachar (1), Dibrugarh (1), Kamrup Metro (1) Kamrup Rural (1) Karbi Anglong (1), and Morigaon (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,08,530 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,65,629. The recovery rate stood at 93.95 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,379 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.90 percent.