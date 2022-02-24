COVID Assam: 32 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.89 %

Assam on Wednesday reported 32 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 319. The positivity rate stood at 0.89 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 57 cured cases of the virus were discharged. No deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 3,615 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (14), Dhemaji (5), Baksa (2), and Kamrup Rural (2).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24,070 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,15,767. The recovery rate stood at 98.85 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,637 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.