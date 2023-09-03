Crackdown on Child Marriage Across Assam Intensifies; CM Says ‘Big Arrests’ in Next Drive

Massive crackdown against child marriage will be launched across Assam every six months, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.
The Chief Minister also added that ‘big arrests’ are likely at the next drive which will be conducted later this month.
CM Sarma said that he was hopeful that the scourge of child marriage will be rooted out from Assam by 2026.
While speaking to media persons on the issue, CM Sarma said, “Our campaign against child marriage will take place every six months. The next drive will be launched this month. The police are doing their job and you will hear about some big arrests once the drive is launched.”
The Chief Minister stated that Rs 200 crores have been set aside for the campaign and these funds will be helpful for appointing a special advocate in each case of child marriage.
He said, “We will keep launching crackdowns against child marriage and apprehend accused persons every 2-3 months. We will open a helpline number as well, as part of our sustained drive against this practice. We have so far charge-sheeted 900 persons. We have acted as per law.”
Himanta Biswa Sarma also informed about proper rehabilitation of victims of the menace through the provision of scholarships, education and rice and food grains free of cost.