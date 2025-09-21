"Cremation Venue to be Finalise By Today Evening": CM Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that three senior Cabinet colleagues — Shri Ranoj Pegu, Shri Keshab Mahanta, and Shri Bimal Bora — will soon meet Smti Garima Garg and the immediate family of the late music legend Zubeen Garg.

“The meeting will focus on finalising the cremation arrangements in close consultation with Garima Garg and the nearest family members,” the CM tweeted. “We aim to finalise the location of the cremation venue by this evening, ensuring that the final rites honour the legacy of beloved Zubeen Garg.”

The announcement comes amid widespread grief across Assam, where fans have begun paying tribute to the iconic singer. Authorities have assured that all arrangements will be made keeping both the family’s wishes and public safety in mind, as thousands of admirers are expected to gather to bid their last farewell to the cultural icon.