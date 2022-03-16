Crime Rates in Assam Decreased: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the crime rate in the state has been decreased by 30 percent this year compared to the previous year.

CM Sarma, while replying to the debate on the Governor Jagadish Mukhi’s speech in the ongoing budget session of the state legislative assembly said that compared to the previous year, the crime rate has been decreased this year.

“Crime has been decreased by 30% in the State this year as compared to the previous year. In January 2021, a total of 8661 cases were registered in the police stations of the state and the case numbers were decreased to 7706 in January this year. 8941 cases were registered in the state in February 2021 and the cases were decreased to 5425 in February this year,” said CM Sarma.

The fall in crime rate proves that the police action against criminals has worked. A section of legislators and a few others try to show that the police act tough against Muslim criminals only. That is not true. The question of religion does not arise. Police act against Hindus, tribal people and Muslims for involvement in crimes, he added.



"The police don't act against any specific community. If police shoot at a drug peddler belonging to the minority community and say that they fired when the peddler tried to escape, we need to trust the police. The police should also act within the perimeter of the law,” he said.

"A firing incident took place in Nagaon recently. The government came to know from public reactions that the personnel involved in the firing were not right. We took instant action against the police in that case,” the chief minister said.

